New study shows:
The friendliest people in the world live in …
One thing should be clear from the outset: Austria does not top the ranking of the friendliest people in the world. Rather, the Alpine republic is known for its grumbling. This is also reflected in a study by the financial services provider Remitly, which surveyed 3,000 people in 27 countries - and came up with some astonishing results.
In April 2024, the managers of the study asked around 3,000 people from 27 countries to answer a number of questions. These questions are based on the so-called "Big 5 Personality Test", a globally recognized and scientific personality test. It examines the five most important personality traits: openness, conscientiousness, agreeableness, extraversion and neuroticism.
Only questions on agreeableness were used to examine friendliness. These show how much the respondents care about other people, whether they take time for their fellow human beings or whether it is important to them that they feel comfortable. The evaluation showed that the more points, the friendlier people are.
Surprising result
There were a total of 40 points to be scored. The winner achieved an impressive 34.63 points and is South Africa. "The locals are known for their warmth and hospitality, which makes it easy for travelers and expats to feel at home. It is not uncommon to be greeted by strangers on the street, and in general South Africans are very open to spontaneous conversation and making new contacts," says the study, citing reasons for the win.
Two European tourist destinations, Greece and Croatia, follow on the podium. Their hospitality, especially towards strangers, is one reason why so many vacationers spend their summer vacations in these two countries.
As part of the study, respondents were also asked which country they found particularly friendly. 57 percent said their own country. In South Africa, as many as 97 percent named themselves as the test winner.
Austria lags behind
If Germany, which is not really considered friendly, appears in eighth place in the ranking, Austria cannot be far behind. Or so you would think. But you'd be wrong. Because Austria is only in 21st place out of 27 countries. Just ahead of France, and just as close behind Switzerland.
And the study means well for Austria. In 2023, another, even larger study of expats ranked us last out of 53 countries in terms of friendliness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
