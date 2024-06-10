Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After the EU elections

What the leaders of the Vorarlberg parties say

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 14:20

The EU election is over. The Black Party suffered the biggest losses in Vorarlberg, but still remained number 1. How does ÖVP party leader Markus Wallner comment on the result and how satisfied are the other party leaders?

comment0 Kommentare

Markus Wallner, leader of the ÖVP: "The ÖVP was unable to match its exceptionally good result from five years ago, when the EU elections took place under completely different conditions. This was to be expected, as was a percentage improvement for the FPÖ. The FPÖ succeeded in appealing to and mobilizing voters critical of the EU, especially as EU elections are often known to have the character of protest elections. In Vorarlberg, however, the People's Party remains clearly in first place. The National Council elections to be held this year and even more so the Vorarlberg state parliament elections are completely different elections and Vorarlberg voters in particular have always known and continue to know exactly how to distinguish between these different electoral levels."

Markus Wallner's People's Party remains number 1 in Vorarlberg. (Bild: VLK/Bernd Hofmeister)
Markus Wallner's People's Party remains number 1 in Vorarlberg.
(Bild: VLK/Bernd Hofmeister)

Christof Bitschi, regional party leader of the FPÖ: "We Freedom Party are the strongest party in a nationwide election for the first time. I would like to thank all our voters for this. I would also like to say a big thank you to our team of candidates, led by Joachim Fritz, for their tremendous efforts in our state. We are also in first place in many municipalities in Vorarlberg and are now within striking distance of the ÖVP overall. Now it's full steam ahead for the national and provincial elections, with the aim of creating positive change for our province as leaders."

Christof Bitschi sees the ÖVP within reach. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Christof Bitschi sees the ÖVP within reach.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

Mario Leiter, regional party leader of the SPÖ: "We would have expected a stronger federal result, but we have stabilized. As the SPÖ Vorarlberg, we are satisfied with the gains we made in the European elections in Vorarlberg. We are consistently following the Vorarlberg path and have focused on the right issues with our lead candidate Philipp Kreinbucher-Tyler. It is a pleasing gain that shows how important social democratic politics are for Vorarlberg and provides a positive boost for the regional elections."

Mario Leiter sees the Social Democrats on the right track. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Mario Leiter sees the Social Democrats on the right track.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

Eva Hammer and Daniel Zadra (Greens): "The result is respectable. However, we see this as a clear mandate for us to mobilize more people for climate protection and cohesion in the upcoming elections. For us, the shift to the right means doing everything we can to ensure that Vorarlberg continues on its stable path of cohesion. It is now more important than ever to send a strong signal for our environment, our climate and our togetherness. In Europe, the next few years will decide whether we take climate protection seriously and ensure that our children and grandchildren will have a good life on this planet. This European election was therefore a fateful election for our future. We would therefore like to thank all voters who placed their trust in us and voted for climate protection and cohesion."

Daniel Zadra and Eva Hammerer are the joint leaders of the Green Party. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Daniel Zadra and Eva Hammerer are the joint leaders of the Green Party.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)


Claudia Gamon (NEOS): "NEOS are the only pro-European winners of this European election. With a clear commitment to Europe, we have achieved our election goal and secured the second mandate nationwide. This is the first time we have cracked the 10 percent mark in an Austria-wide election. This result is a powerful start to the summer for us and clearly shows the direction in which we NEOS are developing in the federal state. I am convinced that we will continue this great success in Vorarlberg in the national and regional elections."

Claudia Gamon (NEOS) can be satisfied with the Vorarlberg result. (Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER)
Claudia Gamon (NEOS) can be satisfied with the Vorarlberg result.
(Bild: APA/HERBERT NEUBAUER)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf