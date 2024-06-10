What the leaders of the Vorarlberg parties say

Eva Hammer and Daniel Zadra (Greens): "The result is respectable. However, we see this as a clear mandate for us to mobilize more people for climate protection and cohesion in the upcoming elections. For us, the shift to the right means doing everything we can to ensure that Vorarlberg continues on its stable path of cohesion. It is now more important than ever to send a strong signal for our environment, our climate and our togetherness. In Europe, the next few years will decide whether we take climate protection seriously and ensure that our children and grandchildren will have a good life on this planet. This European election was therefore a fateful election for our future. We would therefore like to thank all voters who placed their trust in us and voted for climate protection and cohesion."