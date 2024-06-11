Childcare in summer
“Holidays without handicap” is urgently looking for caregivers
Association closes care gap for disabled children and young people. But now the volunteers need help themselves.
The "Krone" has received a call for help from the "Ferien ohne Handicap" association: for the first time, the association is looking for caregivers to take severely and multiply disabled children and young people on vacation camps during the summer months. The association and its chairwoman Birgit Stoifl have been filling a huge gap in childcare provision for years with their camps, relieving the burden on parents who have been there for their children around the clock for years and decades.
We were able to find five operators through the "Krone". This brings the holding of the camps within reach. Many thanks to all readers!
Birgit Stoifl, Obfrau des Vereins „Ferien ohne Handicap“
Bild: Verein Ferien ohne Handicap
The association can now report its first success: "Following the appeal in the 'Krone', we have already been able to find five more supervisors," says Chairwoman Stoifl with heartfelt thanks. 20 supervisors are needed for the 14 children and young people at the two vacation camp weeks in Raabs an der Thaya in the Waldviertel. With the large increase in new volunteers, who also receive financial recognition, the organization of the camps is now within reach: Only two more helpers are needed for the two camps from July 6 to 14 and from July 27 to August 4.
"A special and warm experience"
"It would be good if they already had experience in this area, but that's not necessary either," says Birgit Stoifl, emphasizing that no training is mandatory. Rather, the camps can also be used for personal development. After all, these very special and warm experiences could hardly be had in this form anywhere else. Supervisors are asked to inform themselves and apply quickly via the club website.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.