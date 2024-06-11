“Holidays without handicap” is urgently looking for caregivers

The association can now report its first success: "Following the appeal in the 'Krone', we have already been able to find five more supervisors," says Chairwoman Stoifl with heartfelt thanks. 20 supervisors are needed for the 14 children and young people at the two vacation camp weeks in Raabs an der Thaya in the Waldviertel. With the large increase in new volunteers, who also receive financial recognition, the organization of the camps is now within reach: Only two more helpers are needed for the two camps from July 6 to 14 and from July 27 to August 4.