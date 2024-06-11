Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Childcare in summer

“Holidays without handicap” is urgently looking for caregivers

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 11:01

Association closes care gap for disabled children and young people. But now the volunteers need help themselves.

comment0 Kommentare

The "Krone" has received a call for help from the "Ferien ohne Handicap" association: for the first time, the association is looking for caregivers to take severely and multiply disabled children and young people on vacation camps during the summer months. The association and its chairwoman Birgit Stoifl have been filling a huge gap in childcare provision for years with their camps, relieving the burden on parents who have been there for their children around the clock for years and decades.

Zitat Icon

We were able to find five operators through the "Krone". This brings the holding of the camps within reach. Many thanks to all readers!

(Bild: Verein Ferien ohne Handicap)

Birgit Stoifl, Obfrau des Vereins „Ferien ohne Handicap“

Bild: Verein Ferien ohne Handicap

The association can now report its first success: "Following the appeal in the 'Krone', we have already been able to find five more supervisors," says Chairwoman Stoifl with heartfelt thanks. 20 supervisors are needed for the 14 children and young people at the two vacation camp weeks in Raabs an der Thaya in the Waldviertel. With the large increase in new volunteers, who also receive financial recognition, the organization of the camps is now within reach: Only two more helpers are needed for the two camps from July 6 to 14 and from July 27 to August 4.

(Bild: Verein Ferien ohne Handicap)
(Bild: Verein Ferien ohne Handicap)

"A special and warm experience"
"It would be good if they already had experience in this area, but that's not necessary either," says Birgit Stoifl, emphasizing that no training is mandatory. Rather, the camps can also be used for personal development. After all, these very special and warm experiences could hardly be had in this form anywhere else. Supervisors are asked to inform themselves and apply quickly via the club website.

www.ferienohnehandicap.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf