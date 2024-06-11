Vorteilswelt
3700 kilometers

Extreme athlete from Trofaiach has conquered the Danube

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 11:30

The extreme sportsman from Trofaiach ran and cycled the entire length of the Danube. Now the journey home is turning into a monster tour: he wants to cycle back home via Bulgaria, Greece, Albania and Italy.

He has actually made it! Andreas "Rambo" Ropin completed the entire Danube route from its source in Donaueschingen, Germany, to its mouth in the Black Sea in Bulgaria on foot and by bike. The Styrian from Trofaiach even covered the route to the starting point by bike. He started the venture in May (as reported by the "Krone" newspaper), and now Austria's "craziest" extreme running athlete has successfully completed what is probably his greatest adventure to date. He covered a total distance of 3700 kilometers.

Giving up was not an option, even when in pain
"The original plan was to run the whole distance. But I had physical problems in the meantime and even had to see an osteopath. I then covered the rest of the remaining distance on my bike." Of course, this didn't stop the mega project and giving up was not an option for the man from Trofaiach.

"I was even able to make up some time. So now I'm cycling further from Bulgaria via Greece and Albania, then taking the ferry to Italy and cycling all the way up the Italian coast back to Trofaiach. That will be another 2500 kilometers," says Ropin, for whom this project sounds like a relaxed training ride.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Braunegger
Philipp Braunegger
