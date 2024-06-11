Extreme athlete from Trofaiach has conquered the Danube

He has actually made it! Andreas "Rambo" Ropin completed the entire Danube route from its source in Donaueschingen, Germany, to its mouth in the Black Sea in Bulgaria on foot and by bike. The Styrian from Trofaiach even covered the route to the starting point by bike. He started the venture in May (as reported by the "Krone" newspaper), and now Austria's "craziest" extreme running athlete has successfully completed what is probably his greatest adventure to date. He covered a total distance of 3700 kilometers.