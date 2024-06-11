Vorteilswelt
Musician from Lower Austria

Sarah Sacher reveals: “My ideas are just bubbling away”

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 05:55

Sarah Sacher from the Mostviertel region in Lower Austria is taking off musically after her participation in German TV shows - with a new single and lots of good humor!

comment0 Kommentare

Now is the time to turn her big dream of a music career into reality. With her current single "Königin der Körbe", Sarah Sacher has a good mood song at the start that should whet your appetite for more. The musician from Kürnberg in the Mostviertel region has already rocked the stage on "Supertalent" and "The Voice of Germany" in the style of her role models Taylor Swift and Nena.

Sarah Sacher with Andreas Bourani on "The Voice of Germany". (Bild: Privat)
Sarah Sacher with Andreas Bourani on "The Voice of Germany".
(Bild: Privat)
She has been on stage since she was very young. (Bild: Privat)
She has been on stage since she was very young.
(Bild: Privat)

When she makes music, she is in a different world: "I want to put a smile on people's faces, make them dance and simply create a good atmosphere," says the 27-year-old. She discovered her love of music at the age of six and wrote her first song at the age of seven: "Peter, save me". In addition to singing, she also plays guitar, bass guitar, piano and ukulele.

Musician and storyteller
It soon became clear to Sarah that she wanted to make German pop music. "I just feel that way. I can express myself better in my mother tongue. I'm all about storytelling - usually with a lot of emotion and profound lyrics," explains Sacher.

But it's also important not to miss out on the fun. "I want to live my dreams. True to the motto: anything is possible!" says the 27-year-old, looking positively to the future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
