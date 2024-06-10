5.10 meters reached
Critical situation on Lake Constance
Heavy rainfall hit the Ländle region on Sunday evening, causing the level of Lake Constance to rise further. A height of 5.10 meters was measured on Monday morning. The critical limit has thus been reached.
The neighboring communities on the lake have been preparing for flooding since Friday. After the situation worsened during the night from Sunday to Monday, additional pumps, breakwaters and mobile protection systems were deployed around the shores of Lake Constance.
At 5.10 meters, the water of the Swabian Sea is now one meter above the long-term average. However, the maximum value has not yet been reached. This is not expected until Tuesday.
Bregenz braces itself against water and waves
"The water level should then be between 5.15 and 5.20 meters," says the mayor of Bregenz, Michael Ritsch. However, with the measures taken, the situation in the provincial capital should be under control.
Further pumps were installed on Monday morning. In the afternoon, further protective dams were erected. A breakwater in the lake facilities, for example, is intended to protect against high waves and flooding in the event of rising westerly winds. "Another 3,000 sandbags were filled at the building yard. A total of 20,000 are available," says the head of the city.
Rhine forelands closed
In addition to other tributaries, it is primarily the Rhine that brings a lot of water towards the lake. According to the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment, the peak discharge is a maximum of 1000 cubic meters per second. The Rhine forelands were closed as a precautionary measure.
Heavy thunderstorms - some with hail - swept across parts of the country on Sunday evening. Several trees fell onto a path near the Dornbirn animal shelter. A mudslide occurred on the Bregenzer Fluh - and the fire departments also had to deal with numerous incidents in other municipalities.
