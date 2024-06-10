Successful weekend
Athletes are offered a lot at the World Cup in Leogang
In sporting terms, Vali Höll once again stood out and demonstrated her strength at her home World Cup in Leogang. The downhill queen can look back on a successful weekend. Away from the sport, it was easy for her to get the best out of herself. The fans were also treated to a lot.
Away from the sporting side of things, the athletes at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Leogang wanted for nothing. They can retreat to the respective team stand and recharge their batteries for the 2.1-kilometre run. Meanwhile, mechanics put the finishing touches to the bike. They tweak, clean and maintain it. Then it is up to the athlete alone to decide how the race ends. The whole thing is similar to a Formula 1 motorhome - but in a much less intense form.
In the start area at an altitude of 1,315 meters, there is a specially set up athletes' zone with drinks and ergometers for activating. They can also watch their competitors on television. Höll didn't do that, however, as she missed out on any crashes. "I honestly didn't notice," said the winner.
Just like the fans were. Once again this year, the organizers offered a lot to attract as many spectators as possible. From an autograph session with ski star Marco Schwarz and a competition to win tickets for the World Ski Championships in Saalbach to an air show and behind-the-scenes insights into the teams. Interested parties can take a close look at the latest products.
