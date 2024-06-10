Athletes are offered a lot at the World Cup in Leogang

Away from the sporting side of things, the athletes at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Leogang wanted for nothing. They can retreat to the respective team stand and recharge their batteries for the 2.1-kilometre run. Meanwhile, mechanics put the finishing touches to the bike. They tweak, clean and maintain it. Then it is up to the athlete alone to decide how the race ends. The whole thing is similar to a Formula 1 motorhome - but in a much less intense form.