Hostage rescue
Soldiers broke into houses in broad daylight
Following the rescue of four Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, more and more details of the dramatic operation are becoming known. Israeli special forces entered the refugee district of Nuseirat in the center of the coastal strip in broad daylight on Saturday.
According to media reports on Sunday, three male hostages aged between 22 and 41 were held in a house there and a 26-year-old woman was held in another house around 200 meters away.
In order to surprise the hostages' guards, the troops entered the two buildings simultaneously at 11 a.m. local time. According to the health authority controlled by the Islamist Hamas, 210 Palestinians were killed in the operation, but this cannot be verified.
"Massacre" of civilians
The Palestinian side spoke of a "massacre" of civilians in Nuseirat, with horrific images of bloodied injured and dead, including children, circulating on social media. At the time of the operation, many people were reportedly out and about at a nearby market.
Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the special forces were under fire throughout the entire operation, which had been prepared for a long time. Armed Palestinians had also used bazookas against the troops. One Israeli officer was killed during the operation.
Israel defends its actions
A rescue vehicle carrying the hostages came under heavy fire and got stuck, Israeli media reported on Sunday. According to military spokesman Hagari, troops attacked "sources of danger" in Nuseirat from the ground and from the air. The aim was to enable the rescue team to leave the combat zone. Hagari rejected accusations that the troops had entered Nuseirat disguised in humanitarian aid vehicles or via the US pier.
The Israeli army published aerial footage of the moment of the rescue:
The four hostages were ultimately flown to Israel by helicopters. The army released a video showing 26-year-old Noa Argamani being taken to a helicopter on the beach in the Gaza Strip.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.