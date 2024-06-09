Baumgartner: “Sick is the wrong word”

Tips from Alaba and Co.

Gregoritsch, Baumgartner and their colleagues were given plenty of tips from the bench during a drinks break against Switzerland a few minutes before the half-time whistle - not only from Rangnick, but also from "non-playing captain" David Alaba and the rested Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer. "It's often the case that you don't get everything on the pitch. When you then have three players who have already experienced a lot, it's of course great when they give instructions," said Gregoritsch about this situation.