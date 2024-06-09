ÖFB professional stricken
Baumgartner: “Sick is the wrong word”
Even when he is not at full strength, Christoph Baumgartner is irreplaceable for Austria's national team. The Lower Austrian scored the ÖFB goal in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland in St. Gallen on Saturday with a spectacular solo run from his own half - even though he said he was not at full physical strength and had to be substituted at the break.
"Sick is the wrong word. There are days when you don't feel one hundred percent fit. It was like that for me, I wasn't at my usual energy level," said Baumgartner on ServusTV. But there was no need to worry. "I will use the three days off and then travel to Berlin in top shape," Baumgartner announced.
The Leipzig professional is the first Austrian team player since Hans Krankl in 1976 to score in five consecutive international matches, and his record stands at 15 goals in 38 ÖFB appearances. "My confidence is very high, I'm in a good mood, I feel good. I have a good feeling for the situations at the moment. I'm pleased that I'm in form at the right time."
Rangnick: "He's brimming with confidence"
Team boss Ralf Rangnick described Baumgartner as a "difference-maker" who "we absolutely need" and who is "absolutely set". The fact that the 24-year-old is not a regular at Leipzig "is hard to imagine when you see him here with us", said Rangnick. "He's brimming with self-confidence, he really is a player who leads the way, who makes the difference with his actions. We are happy to have him."
Michael Gregoritsch was also impressed by his partner's latest performances. "He can keep it up. I'd prefer ten goals in ten games in a row," said the Styrian.
Tips from Alaba and Co.
Gregoritsch, Baumgartner and their colleagues were given plenty of tips from the bench during a drinks break against Switzerland a few minutes before the half-time whistle - not only from Rangnick, but also from "non-playing captain" David Alaba and the rested Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer. "It's often the case that you don't get everything on the pitch. When you then have three players who have already experienced a lot, it's of course great when they give instructions," said Gregoritsch about this situation.
