My first Grazathlon
A race with sweat, mud and tears of joy
The big Grazathlon took place on Saturday - and "Krone" editor Fanny Gasser took part for the first time. She and the rest of the team ran through the mud, over the Schloßberg and into the water. Read all the details about the race here!
It's a race that no one - and no amount of training - can prepare you for. Full of joy and awe, I started my first "Grawe Grazathlon" for the "Krone". By the fourth obstacle at the latest, I realized what I had let myself in for: Because during the "Hupf in Gatsch", neither my clothes nor my hair were spared.
With muddy clothes and smacking shoes, we continued through the city center - to the jump over the "Krone obstacle". Why the Grazathlon has the motto "Beat the City" was finally demonstrated on the Schloßberg. The steep stairs really tortured me in the humid heat.
The fastest runner finished in under 43 minutes
Sections like these probably decided who had the most bite. And nobody had more bite than Markus Bretterklieber on this Saturday. He crossed the finish line in 42.55 minutes. The fastest woman was Franziska Althaus with a time of 52.31 minutes.
Fortunately, for us as a team it was more about taking part than setting the fastest time. It was often even wiser to take a little more time over obstacles to avoid injury. A classic for scraped knees and dislocated shoulders was probably the "perfect wave" at the Tummelplatz. I also only made it up the ramp with a helping hand.
The run through the city park followed - and I noticed that my legs were already getting a little weaker. My calves were burning and my forehead was covered in sweat. But moments like this were to be expected, so it was time to push on!
Nevertheless, there was great relief when I arrived back at Augarten and set off on the final spurt. The last opponent of many - including me: "Wand 4 Panier". Now all I had to do was climb down a fire ladder, jump into a giant airbag and shimmy my way through "Monkeyland". The finish line was already in sight!
And so I crossed the finish line after one and a half hours with a big grin on my face. The sports watch counted 10.6 kilometers and 1037 calories burned. Proud, exhausted and covered in dirt, I took a well-earned shower after my first Grazathlon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
