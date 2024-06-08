The next slip-up
Shortly before the European Championship: “What’s wrong with Manuel Neuer?”
Shortly before the start of the European Championships, a discussion about the reliability of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has flared up in the host nation Germany. While the English media are even talking about an imminent end to his national team career, the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo asks: "What's wrong with Neuer?"
Turmoil surrounding Manuel Neuer shortly before the home EURO! Even team boss Julian Nagelsmann will not be able to prevent it, even if he did protect him after the veteran's latest blunder in the 2:1 win over Greece. "I don't care what's being discussed in the media. It's been discussed before and countless times," said the coach.
"Fans think the time has come for Manuel Neuer to end his international career after the mistake in Germany's test match against Greece. The German number one celebrated a victory in his 118th international match and dress rehearsal for the European Championship, but he will not look back on it fondly," writes the Daily Mail. Things are not going well for the star goalie! He was responsible for Real Madrid's semi-final exit from the Champions League, then squandered second place with Bayern in the German Bundesliga final at TSG Hoffenheim. Then the over-casual chip ball against Ukraine in the DFB comeback last Monday, which had no consequences. And now the rebound against the Greeks.
No European Championship doubts for Neuer
Neuer himself reacted analytically to his mishap. "Basically, I have to get the ball away better, that's clear to me, I noticed that straight away," he told ARD. Doubts about the European Championship? Certainly not. "I think I performed well in both games. And that's how I'm going into the group stage," said the 38-year-old after his comeback.
