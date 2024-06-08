Shortly before the European Championship: “What’s wrong with Manuel Neuer?”

"Fans think the time has come for Manuel Neuer to end his international career after the mistake in Germany's test match against Greece. The German number one celebrated a victory in his 118th international match and dress rehearsal for the European Championship, but he will not look back on it fondly," writes the Daily Mail. Things are not going well for the star goalie! He was responsible for Real Madrid's semi-final exit from the Champions League, then squandered second place with Bayern in the German Bundesliga final at TSG Hoffenheim. Then the over-casual chip ball against Ukraine in the DFB comeback last Monday, which had no consequences. And now the rebound against the Greeks.