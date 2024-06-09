767 polling stations
540,000 Tyroleans can vote in EU elections
Only 7.8 percent of the world's population live in a "full democracy". Austria is one of the few countries that has a full democracy. This Sunday, around 540,000 Tyroleans are also being called to vote in the EU elections.
According to the so-called Democracy Index, which the British magazine "The Economist" first published in 2006 and has published annually since 2010, only 45.7 percent of the world's population lived in a democracy last year. A meagre 7.8 percent lived in a "full democracy". Austria is one of the few countries to have a full democracy.
97 percent of polling stations are barrier-free.
Das Land Tirol in einer Aussendung
At least one polling station per municipality
In view of the EU elections taking place today, Sunday, these figures should be borne in mind. Perhaps they will also motivate one or two esteemed Krone readers to exercise their right to vote, which is not a matter of course. As reported, 540,000 Tyroleans are entitled to vote. There is at least one polling station in each of the 277 municipalities. 97 percent of them are barrier-free. The first polling stations open at 6 am and the last close at 4 pm.
First results from 11 pm on krone.at
Eligible voters may only vote at the polling station in their main municipality of residence where they are listed on the electoral roll. Those who have applied for a polling card but have not yet handed it in can hand it in at any Austrian polling station or at a district electoral authority.
In order to vote validly, a maximum of one party may be ticked. Of course, you can only give a preferential vote to a candidate from the party you have chosen. The first results of the EU elections will be available on krone.at from around 11pm.
