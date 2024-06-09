540,000 Tyroleans can vote in EU elections

At least one polling station per municipality

In view of the EU elections taking place today, Sunday, these figures should be borne in mind. Perhaps they will also motivate one or two esteemed Krone readers to exercise their right to vote, which is not a matter of course. As reported, 540,000 Tyroleans are entitled to vote. There is at least one polling station in each of the 277 municipalities. 97 percent of them are barrier-free. The first polling stations open at 6 am and the last close at 4 pm.