In a final thriller

Sensational Weißhaidinger wins European Championship silver!

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 22:20

The dream has come true! In a real thriller of a final, a sensational Lukas Weißhaidinger won the silver medal in the discus throw at the European Championships in Rome. The Austrian threw the 2 kg disc 67.70 m in his fifth attempt and was only beaten by former world champion Kristjan Ceh (SLO/68.08 m). Weißhaidinger was even ahead of world record holder Mykolas Alekna (LTU/67.48 m) and Olympic champion Daniel Stahl (SWE/66.84 m).

Weißhaidinger thus won only the twelfth European Championship medal for Austria in Rome. Austria had only won gold twice before. By Liese Prokop in the pentathlon and Ilona Gusenbauer in the high jump in 1971. The Upper Austrian himself had already won European Championship bronze in Berlin 2018 (see statistics below).

Reached for his favorite discus for the final
For the final, the Upper Austrian naturally chose his favorite discus, the black "Hyper Super Spin". He hurled this disc to a very impressive 65.60 m at the start of the final round of the top twelve. That was the longest distance ever achieved by an Austrian in the discus throw at a European Championships (he himself had previously thrown 65.48 m/2022).

Lukas Weißhaidinger (Bild: GEPA)
Lukas Weißhaidinger
(Bild: GEPA)

He then followed this up with 63.07 m and even 66.78 m. This put him safely in fourth place in the final eight. Before the last three rounds, only Kristjan Ceh (68.08 m), Mykolas Alekna (66.98 m) and Daniel Stahl (66.84 m) were ahead of him. Luki was within touching distance of a medal ...

Cheered on by his 20-strong fan club, including brother Franz and girlfriend Hanna, the 32-year-old had to focus more on his motto of "full attack, full risk". With success! In his fifth attempt, he improved to 67.70 m and moved up to silver. And he successfully defended this super position right to the end!

Qualifying was easy
In the morning, Weißhaidinger had passed the qualification with 63.99 m as the fourth best overall. His progress was never in danger and his third participation in the final at his third European Championships was quickly secured. After an ice bath, he had an extensive lunch, then went to bed until 4 p.m. before taking the shuttle back to the Olympic Stadium at 5 p.m.. The warm-up began at 6.45 p.m., before he threw the 2 kg target 67 m during the throw-in. That was a good omen for the final ...

Austria's medals at the LA European Championships:

Gold (2)
Liese Prokop - Pentathlon - 1969
Ilona Gusenbauer - high jump - 1971

Silver (2)
Herma Bauma - javelin throw - 1950
Lukas Weißhaidinger - discus - 2024

Bronze (8 )
Karl Kotratschek - triple jump - 1938
Maria Sykora - 400 m - 1969
Hermann Fehringer - pole vault - 1990
Steffi Graf - 800 m - 1998
Beate Schrott - 100 m hurdles - 2012
Ivona Dadic - heptathlon - 2016
Lukas Weißhaidinger - discus throw - 2018

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Olaf Brockmann
Olaf Brockmann
