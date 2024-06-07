Sensational Weißhaidinger wins European Championship silver!

Qualifying was easy

In the morning, Weißhaidinger had passed the qualification with 63.99 m as the fourth best overall. His progress was never in danger and his third participation in the final at his third European Championships was quickly secured. After an ice bath, he had an extensive lunch, then went to bed until 4 p.m. before taking the shuttle back to the Olympic Stadium at 5 p.m.. The warm-up began at 6.45 p.m., before he threw the 2 kg target 67 m during the throw-in. That was a good omen for the final ...