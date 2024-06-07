Locked up, coerced
Deep scars remain after assaults
After a scandal at a project week at an elite high school in Linz, the victim wants compensation from her tormentors. The girl is currently unable to attend lessons and is undergoing psychiatric treatment. Four boys are being investigated for coercion and deprivation of liberty.
"The boys grabbed my client outside the house after giving me the information and carried her to her room. A video shows her resisting and clinging to the doorframe," says Herwig Kammler, recounting the dramatic scenes. He is the lawyer of the girl who is said to have been the victim of an assault by four classmates during the project week of the Aloisianum private high school in Assisi, Italy - we reported.
Door locked
In the room, the boys then locked the door and said: "Only when you give us all a massage and adjust our spine will you be allowed out again." The accused are then said to have left the room and locked it from the outside, returning again and again to renew their demand.
"I want to get out"
"My client repeatedly said that she wanted to get out, but it was only after around 20 to 30 minutes that the haunting came to an end," said Kammler. After the project week, the school filed a complaint against the suspects and the Linz public prosecutor's office is investigating for deprivation of liberty and coercion.
Lawyer demands compensation for pain and suffering
"We have joined as victims and are demanding partial compensation for pain and suffering," says the lawyer. Since the incident, the girl has been receiving psychological support and is unable to attend classes. "But she is receiving every conceivable help from the Aloisianum. The incident was also dealt with in an exemplary manner," emphasizes Kammler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.