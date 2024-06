“Babler’s plan is a communist manifesto”

"Krone": Mr. President, congratulations on the almost North Korean result of your re-election.

Georg Knill: I am very grateful and satisfied with the election result because it impressively demonstrates the unity and unity of the Federation of Austrian Industries. We adapted our statutes after our experiences four years ago. And such a solid election result is not communist in nature, but a democratic result, but a very clear, very unambiguous one for me and also for my Vice Presidents, which shows the unity of the organization. It also shows that we as a team stand together for Austria's location policy, especially in these challenging times, and so I am very grateful and happy and look forward to being able to help shape the next four years. It could be that the next four years will be at least as politically challenging as the last.