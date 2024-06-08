Action in the middle of Graz
Lots of “Krone” action at the Grazathlon
Let's go! Today, Saturday, at 1.30 pm, the Grazathlon starts in the Augarten - the most beautiful, but probably also the toughest obstacle course through the Mur metropolis! Of course, the "Krone" will also be there from 12 noon with all kinds of activities.
The wait is finally over, today at 1.30 p.m. the starting signal is given in Graz's Augarten for what is probably the funniest mud run in the world. There will be crawling, sliding, running, sweating and cheering. Many other attractions await both the 6400 participants and the spectators at the Grazathlon, presented by the "Krone", in the event arena in the Augarten.
"Krone" BonusCard holders can look forward to the wheel of fortune at the "Krone" stand. Just spin it and win attractive goodies! If you prefer to make yourself comfortable, simply grab the latest issue of the "Kronen Zeitung", retreat to the "Krone" lounge and put your feet up.
Of course, the "Krone" is also represented with its own obstacle. This is on the corner of Kaiserfeldgasse and Schmiedgasse and is waiting to be conquered by the athletes. Spectacular scenes are guaranteed! But it's not just about watching. Because you can enjoy refreshments in the specially set up "Krone" bistro from 12 noon to 5 pm.
For "Krone" BonusCard holders there is even free coffee from the EspressoMobil and for all visitors a free sample of Purora and a free drink. With Purora, you can easily replace conventional meals, and there are also healthy snacks, herbal elixirs and your own recipes for practicing a healthy lifestyle. Smoothies, porridge, protein shakes with a plus of vital substances and a number of superfoods - you can see for yourself on site and enjoy the taste! So, see you at the Grazathlon!
All information about the Grazathlon can be found on the official Grazathlon website.
