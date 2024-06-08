Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Action in the middle of Graz

Lots of “Krone” action at the Grazathlon

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 09:00

Let's go! Today, Saturday, at 1.30 pm, the Grazathlon starts in the Augarten - the most beautiful, but probably also the toughest obstacle course through the Mur metropolis! Of course, the "Krone" will also be there from 12 noon with all kinds of activities.

comment0 Kommentare

The wait is finally over, today at 1.30 p.m. the starting signal is given in Graz's Augarten for what is probably the funniest mud run in the world. There will be crawling, sliding, running, sweating and cheering. Many other attractions await both the 6400 participants and the spectators at the Grazathlon, presented by the "Krone", in the event arena in the Augarten.

"Krone" BonusCard holders can look forward to the wheel of fortune at the "Krone" stand. Just spin it and win attractive goodies! If you prefer to make yourself comfortable, simply grab the latest issue of the "Kronen Zeitung", retreat to the "Krone" lounge and put your feet up.

Delicious coffee is available from the EspressoMobil (Bild: zVg)
Delicious coffee is available from the EspressoMobil
(Bild: zVg)

Of course, the "Krone" is also represented with its own obstacle. This is on the corner of Kaiserfeldgasse and Schmiedgasse and is waiting to be conquered by the athletes. Spectacular scenes are guaranteed! But it's not just about watching. Because you can enjoy refreshments in the specially set up "Krone" bistro from 12 noon to 5 pm.

Superfood on site from Purora (Bild: purora)
Superfood on site from Purora
(Bild: purora)

For "Krone" BonusCard holders there is even free coffee from the EspressoMobil and for all visitors a free sample of Purora and a free drink. With Purora, you can easily replace conventional meals, and there are also healthy snacks, herbal elixirs and your own recipes for practicing a healthy lifestyle. Smoothies, porridge, protein shakes with a plus of vital substances and a number of superfoods - you can see for yourself on site and enjoy the taste! So, see you at the Grazathlon!

All information about the Grazathlon can be found on the official Grazathlon website.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf