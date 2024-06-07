Fans are stunned!
“GNTM” favorite Armin out: “Disappointed & angry”
Nerves were on edge during the quarter-finals of "Germany's Next Topmodel". At the last photo shoot before the semi-final, even model mom Heidi Klum (51) was shocked: a fencing match turned into an emergency for two candidates. Plus: Favorite Armin had to leave the show! His fans are stunned by Heidi Klum's (51) decision.
The model mom was very disappointed with Armin in the 17th episode. Heidi explained: "That was very lackluster." He was unable to deliver in the difficult fencing shoot.
He continued: "I saw you one hundred percent in the final. That's why I'm shocked at myself that I have to say this now: I'm afraid I don't have a photo for you, Armin." The former favorite had to leave the show.
Armin made a statement on Instagram on Thursday about his eviction. Visibly moved, he looked back on his "GNTM" journey. "I would do everything again exactly as I did it. Of course, the moment I was kicked out. I was really sorry and I was super disappointed, sad, angry - lots of emotions."
She continues: "But I think it only lasted one night and the next day I was already full of gratitude and happiness that I was able to experience it all." The dream of becoming Germany's Next Top Model is over for him, but the dream of becoming a successful model is definitely not over yet.
Viewers outraged by Armin's ouster
In the comments, Armin's fans are outraged and angry about his ouster. "I can't understand Heidi's statement that people didn't see your desire and that you took it too lightly. On the contrary, you thought about your poses very carefully. But you walk with dignity and that's strong," wrote one user.
While Armin was considered the favorite, the twins and Fabienne were berated on social media:
"No, no. I've already seen you in the final," complained another. "This decision is unbelievable... Others should have left much earlier. In any case, I won't be watching any more!!!", grumbled one fan. His "GNTM" colleagues also commented on the post. "It was incredibly boring without you," wrote Grace. Twins Luka and Julian also commented on the post: "The best of the trio."
Shocking moments during the fencing shoot
Some candidates found the dizzying fencing shoot with Thomas Hayo visibly more difficult than others. Fabienne was visibly suffering, suddenly exclaiming: "I can't breathe in this corset. I feel really dizzy." She was quickly unbuckled by the "GNTM" team.
But the contestant still couldn't breathe and slumped down. After a few minutes' break, Fabienne was back on her feet and was able to continue - with a corset that wasn't quite so tight.
"I can no longer feel my legs"
But the male candidates also had problems. Viewer favorite Linus was out of breath far too quickly during the shoot, Jermaine suddenly pulled a shocked face and shouted: "I can't feel my legs anymore!" At this sentence, Heidi was also immediately on the spot and called out to the crew in horror: "Put him down!"
The contestant explained his numb legs as follows: "The safety catch we were hanging on was somehow too tight or cut off my blood." After Klum gives him a short break and gives him something to drink, the exhausted contestant can continue. With success: the judges sent Jermaine through to the next round.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
