VSV continues to dredge up a permanent KAC departure

Thomas Vallant has made 390 league games for the KAC - and now it's official that the defenseman will not be offered a new contract. "Winning the title with my home club was my dream - it worked out. Now I'm looking forward to the away games in the Horten Arena," says Vallant, who - as the "Krone" has already reported several times - is still a hot topic at VSV. His fighting qualities are highly valued there.