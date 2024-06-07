CHL starts away from home
VSV continues to dredge up a permanent KAC departure
Especially in the second half of the season and in the play-offs, KAC defenseman Thomas Vallant impressed in the past season - but it was still not enough to sign him to a new contract. He is still a hot topic in Villach. The Red Jackets start their Champions Hockey League campaign away in France in September.
Thomas Vallant has made 390 league games for the KAC - and now it's official that the defenseman will not be offered a new contract. "Winning the title with my home club was my dream - it worked out. Now I'm looking forward to the away games in the Horten Arena," says Vallant, who - as the "Krone" has already reported several times - is still a hot topic at VSV. His fighting qualities are highly valued there.
VSV plans try-out striker
Villach are also looking to bring in two more legionnaires at striker. In the next few days, a candidate from North America will arrive for a try-out.
The CHL dates of the KAC
- Friday, September 6: Rouen (Fr) - KAC
- Sunday, September 8: Färjestad (Sd) - KAC
- Thursday, September 12: KAC - Fribourg-Gotteron (Sz)
- Sunday, September 15: KAC - Oswiecim (Poland)
- October 9: Geneva (Sz) - KAC
- October 16: KAC - Zurich (Sz)
KAC starts CHL in France
The Red Jackets' schedule for the Champions Hockey League has now been finalized. It starts with an away double-header in Rouen (Fr) and Färjestad (Sd) on September 6 and 8 - the first home game is against Fribourg-Gotteron (Sz) on September 12.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
