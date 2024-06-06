Woman beaten with a hammer: gangs behind bars

And in Hinterbrühl in the district of Mödling, three masked men (also Romanians) forced their way into the house of a 67-year-old man with a weapon. They beat the man to the ground, threatened his bedridden mother (95), her nurse and the 67-year-old's brother, who had rushed to the scene, and then fled with the stolen silver cutlery. In addition to the physical abuse, the victims all suffered severe shock. The Romanians have already been sentenced to several years in prison. One perpetrator is currently still in custody pending extradition.