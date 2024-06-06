Verstappen: “We’ve had this problem since 2022”

RB20 not a friend of slow corners

The fact is that McLaren and Ferrari have caught up and made up some of Red Bull's lead in the third year of the existing regulations. The latest results - McLaren's Lando Norris won in Miami, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Monte Carlo - can also be explained by the track. On circuits with more and slower corners, where more downforce is required, the RB20 is somewhat erratic and the handling is more difficult to assess. Verstappen and his team have identified driving over kerbs in particular as a weakness.