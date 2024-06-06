"Long road to recovery"
Nina Dobrev: Panicked about surgery after accident
"Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev (35) has undergone surgery after her serious bike accident. The catch? The actress is terrified of needles and blood. After the operation, she contacted her fans from the hospital and thanked them for their support.
Nina Dobrev has given her fans a health update following a serious e-bike accident last month. The "Vampire Diaries" actress revealed to her followers on Instagram that "the surgery was a success".
Nina Dobrev was extremely scared of the surgery
She added: "Thank you to everyone who sent me kind messages, thoughts, prayers and good vibes." She had "felt the support and positive energy. It means more to me than you will ever understand," Dobrev said in the post to a heart emoji.
Dobrev also talked about her great fear of surgery in her Instagram story: "Is anyone else scared of surgery? I'm such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind."
Serious dirt bike accident ended in hospital
More details about Nina Dobrev's accident are not yet known. The actress announced on Instagram at the end of May that she had been hospitalized following a dirt bike incident. At the time, she posted a photo of herself on the bike and then of her lying in a hospital bed - with a neck brace and a splint on her leg.
In the days that followed, Nina Dobrev shared more photos of her leg injury and the recovery process. "Life looks a little different lately," she wrote in one post.
"I'm fine," the actress also wrote on Instagram at the end of May, but there is "a long road to recovery" ahead of her. The actress is certain that her first time on a dirt bike was also her last.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.