Nvidia cracks the three trillion dollar mark

More in demand than ever

This has caused Nvidia's business figures - and therefore its share price - to skyrocket. In the last quarter alone, turnover rose from 7.2 billion dollars in the previous year to 26 billion dollars - an increase of 262 percent. And demand remains strong: bottlenecks for Nvidia's more powerful new chip systems are expected to continue into next year. At the start of the AI boom at the beginning of 2023, the Group's share price was still around 150 dollars. This year alone, the share price jumped from around 500 to over 1200 dollars.