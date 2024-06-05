Schwärzler in the junior quarter-finals in Paris!

Schwärzler: "The pressure is quite high for me!"

After his first tournament matches, Schwärzler is aware that he will probably be watched even more than before the start of the tournament. "There are a lot of good players here, but I'm sure they see me as one of the favorites. That's why I have to play really focused, most of them have nothing to lose. The pressure is quite high for me. But that's how it's always been for me up to now and that's how it should be. It's all about how you deal with it."