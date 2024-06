What initially seems abstract and complicated seems more tangible after a brief examination: the Nature Restoration Law (NRL) is a European Union directive to ensure the restoration of damaged ecosystems and the achievement of climate and biodiversity targets in all member states. Specifically: by 2050, EU countries should have taken appropriate measures to restore almost all degraded ecosystems - from forests and meadows, moors and rivers to lakes and oceans - to a good state, i.e. to renaturalize them. The nations themselves decide what these measures look like. In principle, however, a step-by-step plan applies: By 2030, 30 percent of ecosystems are to be restored, with priority given to Natura 2000 areas!