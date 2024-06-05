French Open: Youngest semi-final in 16 years

Alcaraz: "A great challenge"

It was Alcaraz's 50th victory in a Grand Slam match and his fifth semi-final appearance at one of the four major tournaments. With 50 victories at majors, the Iberian is exactly on a par with Sinner, although the latter is around 21 months older than the Iberian. "A really big challenge against Jannik. But I'm ready for it," said Alcaraz. The head-to-head between the two is 4:4. Alcaraz won the last duel on his way to the Indian Wells title, while Sinner won the two most recent Major duels (Wimbledon and US Open 2022).