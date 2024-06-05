Election target clearly missed
India: Bittersweet victory for long-term Prime Minister Modi
In the parliamentary elections in India, the party of long-term Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost its absolute majority after ten years. According to the final results on Wednesday, the BJP secured 240 of the 543 seats. However, it remains the strongest force and, together with its partners, has 292 seats.
This is sufficient to form a government. Modi is therefore likely to become only the second head of government in the history of the world's most populous country to rule for three consecutive terms. Only the very first prime minister after independence from Great Britain, Jawaharlal Nehru, had previously achieved this.
400 seats sought - only 240 obtained
In the previous election in 2019, the BJP had won 303 seats alone - significantly more than the majority of 272 seats required to govern. Before this election, Modi had set a target of increasing this majority to more than 400 seats. This mark was missed by a wide margin.
Opposition sniffs the morning air
Instead, the opposition camp, led by the social-liberal Congress Party, made surprising gains. The Congress Party almost doubled from 52 to 99 seats and remains the second strongest force. According to local media, its opposition alliance won 234 seats.
Six-week mega election
The election in the world's most populous democracy lasted more than six weeks. Almost one billion people were eligible to vote - more than the combined population of the European Union and the USA. More than 8000 candidates stood.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.