Nickelback: With fiery zeal against dull clichés

Official rock show

One of the pleasing things about a Nickelback show is that there is a good balance between silliness and seriousness. One moment Kroeger is laughing at his cardboard alter ego in the front row, brought along by a fan, the next the band is playing "When We Stand Together", a song whose accompanying video deals with environmental catastrophes and climate change. The concert doesn't turn into a lesson, however, as the 50-something gentlemen have far too much fun doing what they do, which is still credibly conveyed even when they play countless hits from the past. The moments that are more in the background are finely nuanced. For example, the psychedelic beginning of "Worthy To Say" sung by Peake or Kroeger's remark that the opening line of the song "Figured You Out" ("I like your pants around your feet") was "stupid". Times were different in 2003 - the only thing that seems to remain the same is Nickelback's success. When it comes to celebrating an official rock show, they are still second to none.