Floods: Danube breaks 9-meter mark in Passau

Citizens should stay at home

In Bavaria, however, the situation remains critical. On Monday evening, the district of Rosenheim called on citizens to stay at home. "There is an acute danger to life and limb", the authorities said in a statement. By Tuesday night, the situation had eased slightly. Schools and kindergartens in the affected communities are to remain closed on Tuesday. In seven Bavarian districts, classes will be canceled at numerous schools on Tuesday due to the flood situation.