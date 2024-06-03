Brigitte Bierlein has died

"A certain ambition"

Bierlein is considered a "pioneer" in this country. Not only was she the first female head of government, she was also the first woman to make it to the top of the Constitutional Court. She herself once attested to a "certain ambition". From February 2018 until her inauguration, the career lawyer, who completed her law degree in just four years, was President of the Constitutional Court (VfGH), before which she was Advocate General at the Procurator General's Office from 2003 to 2018.