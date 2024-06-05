Win a 10,000 euro shopping experience

Huge prizes for consumers and businesses

Show us where your Vienna is - and what makes it special. With "Exactly my Grätzl!", the Vienna Chamber of Commerce is calling on the Viennese to record a video with their cell phone and tell us why their district or Grätzl is particularly charming, worth living in and simply incomparable. Whether it's about your favorite business such as a cozy coffee house, the reliable plumber or your trusted service provider - we want to hear your opinion! Upload your video to meinkaufstadt.wien/genau-mein-graetzl and win great prizes.