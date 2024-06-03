KSV: Market for photovoltaic systems collapsed

Enormous bad debts

The holding company - also based in Bisamberg (Korneuburg district) - administers and manages the investments in companies belonging to the suntastic.solar Group. In the course of the bankruptcy of suntastic.solar Handels GmbH, the company was confronted with high bad debt losses and an associated value adjustment. The holding insolvency affects 45 employees, 22 of whom are reportedly to remain with the company. According to KSV1870, 60 creditors are also affected. According to the AKV, the assets were valued at around EUR 1.22 million.