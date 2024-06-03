Clouds and showers
Unfortunately, the summer weather is still a long time coming
From a meteorological point of view, summer should have started last Saturday, but we are still hoping in vain for sunshine and bathing weather. The coming week will remain unsettled.
Summer just doesn't seem to want to get going this year. No sunbathing by the lake, no ice cream sundaes under a blue sky and certainly no breezy summer clothing, as it has been raining almost every day in Carinthia for weeks - with the exception of brief interruptions. And it's likely to stay that way for the time being.
The temperatures are not unusual, but the unsettled weather is not the norm.
Christoph Matella, Ubimet-Meteorologe
"The next few days will be very similar. The start is always quite friendly, but during the course of the day spring clouds develop, which cause showers and thunderstorms, especially over the mountains, which can occasionally reach the basins," says Christoph Matella, meteorologist at the Ubimet weather service. This is not expected to change until Friday, as the whole week will remain unsettled.
"The positive thing is that temperatures will still rise. In Carinthia, highs of between 20 and 25 degrees are expected, and even up to 26 degrees from the middle of the week. Normally, the long-term average highs at this time of year would not exceed 23 to 24 degrees," explains Matella. The temperatures are therefore not unusual, basically even summery, but the unsettled weather is not the norm.
Waiting for dry weather
Carinthia's farmers will therefore have to wait even longer for the so-called "hay weather". "It will be a while before the weather is persistent and dry," says the meteorologist.
