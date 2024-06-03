Bruck goal spectacle for historic promotion

Nor can it be taken for granted that all the players in the promotion heroes are genuine Bruckers. However, there is one exception - coach's son Marvin Deussen. After a serious injury in Piesendorf, which almost cost him his life, his father brought him to Bruck. "Thank God he's still here. As a father, I had to pull the ripcord back then and bring him to me. He can now play soccer here again and develop excellently. At the age of 19, he is already an important part of the team and that makes me extremely proud as a coach and, above all, as a father," reports Uwe Deussen emotionally. "He is now a real Brucker."