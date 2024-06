Riccardo Zoidl overall winner of the Tour of Malopolska

The Danish former world champion Mads Pedersen won the bunch sprint of the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday. The Lidl-Trek pro came out on top ahead of Sam Bennett (Decathlon) and Hugo Page (Intermarche). The best Austrian after 172 km around Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule was Tobias Bayer (Alpecin) in 16th place. On Monday, the first of several mountain top finishes is on the program at the top-class dress rehearsal of the Tour de France.