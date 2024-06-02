Weight loss coaching: krone.at does the self-test

The goal: to be sustainably healthy and fit at 45

Before I decided to try Laurenz's coaching, I managed to reduce my weight to around 82 kilograms by the end of 2023, but the path I took to get there with intermittent fasting and irregular training sessions was simply not sustainable. The belly fat in particular stubbornly persisted and just wouldn't go away. Celebrating my 45th birthday in the fall of 2024 as healthy and fit as possible - and staying that way in the long term - was my self-declared goal. But without support, I had little hope of actually achieving this goal.