Champions hold on to class as veteran says goodbye

Double celebration in Hallein

Hallein, meanwhile, had multiple reasons to celebrate. The Salinenstädter became the first team to inflict another defeat on Bramberg after ten games without defeat. An own goal from Jakob Nindl and a counter-attack from Vurbic made it 2:0. 1b of the Tennengau team then won 6:0 against Großgmain and secured the title and promotion in the 2nd class North B. "Now I can have two or three beers," cheered sports director David König during the celebration, which included a self-made plate, T-shirts and everything that goes with a championship celebration.