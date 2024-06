FPÖ man exposes children on the Internet

"Simply honest, simply Erwin." Under this motto, Salzburg FPÖ local councillor Erwin Enzinger doesn't mince his words on his Facebook page. Out of sheer annoyance, the politician has now even given up on personal rights and data protection. At the weekend, he posted unpixelated images from his surveillance camera on the internet. They show: Several schoolchildren tampering with one of Enzinger's vending machines.