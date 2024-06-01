48-year-old man hit by tree while working

Forestry worker suffered serious internal injuries

However, the plan did not work out and the tree fell directly onto the 48-year-old. He was hit by the tree and thrown to the ground. Fortunately, his son was on site: he quickly administered first aid and informed the emergency services and forestry workers working in the neighboring forest. The injured man was flown to Graz University Hospital by the Christophorus 17 rescue helicopter with serious internal injuries (polytrauma).