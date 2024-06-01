Mörtel says yes today!
Richard Lugner says yes to his “little bee” today
It's his sixth yes! and it will also be his last: Richard Lugner is marrying his "little bee", Simone Reiländer, today. And the bride presented her wedding dress while the groom showed off his wedding rings. krone.at is there live for you.
A dream in white - even if it's just off the rack: Even before the wedding ceremony, Simone Reiländer presented herself at the Grand Hotel in her boho-style wedding dress.
"Bienchen" paired it with a veil that fell far down her back. Soft curls framed her face. For her make-up, the bride opted for a dramatic eye look.
Big crowd in front of the town hall
Her future husband Richard Lugner will soon receive her in front of the town hall.
And not only were the first guests already arriving - such as "Mausi" Christina Lugner with her new boyfriend Ernst Prost - but there was also a huge crowd.
Lugner shows off his wedding rings
What Mörtel had feared in advance. Originally, Lugner only wanted to celebrate the wedding ceremony at 2 p.m. in the Stone Hall in the town hall in a very small circle. "The interest is incredibly high, it will probably be huge," sighed the master builder beforehand.
On Saturday, however, he visibly enjoyed the bath in the crowd of journalists and gave his first wedding interviews and proudly presented the wedding rings.
Wedding happiness clouded?
The weather in particular could still cloud Richard Lugner's wedding happiness: After the ceremony, the plan is for the bride and groom and their guests to first circle the town hall in open-top vintage buses and then be driven to Palais Auersperg, where the big wedding bash will eventually take place.
However, the meteorologists at Geosphere Austria are forecasting rain showers in Vienna for the afternoon of all days. "It looks very bad," sighed Lugner on Friday.
Lugner has already said yes five times!
Lugner married his childhood sweetheart Christine Gmeiner for the first time in 1961, followed by further marriages - for example in 1991 with Christina "Mausi" Lugner, the master builder's most famous partner to date.
He celebrated his last wedding in September 2014 with German Playmate Cathy Schmitz. It was over after just two years. The wedding ceremony with Simone Reiländer is now to be "the last".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
