Vienna calls national stadium plans “boyish dreams”

"Everyone dreams that the national stadium is on their doorstep!"

At Vienna City Hall, however, they are cautious. "At the moment, everyone is dreaming that the national stadium will be on their own doorstep in their province," said Hacker. According to a substance analysis of the roof and construction of the Happel Stadium presented by his department in the fall, it would still be fit for use for another four to five decades. No stakeholder or party has yet provided any concrete information on the possible costs of a new building - but they are likely to be in the mid three-digit million euro range.