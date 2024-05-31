"A big step forward"
FIFA strengthens the rights of mothers in soccer!
FIFA wants to strengthen female soccer players and coaches who are mothers!
The changes to the regulations on status and transfers adopted by the World Football Association Council come into force on Saturday, FIFA announced in Zurich. "A career in soccer shouldn't exclude motherhood and children, it should include them," said former world champion coach Jill Ellis, herself a mother. "Without support, I wouldn't have been able to do all this and continue my career."
"Big step to really normalize women's lives!"
FIFA wants to protect the well-being of women more strongly, including adoptive parents and non-birth mothers. It also recognizes the dimension of sick leave due to severe menstrual or medical problems resulting from pregnancy.
"This is a big step towards truly normalizing women's lives. At every level, club and national team level, we now want to ensure that professional players have the opportunity to be mothers," said Ellis. The 57-year-old led the US team to World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2019 and headed up the technical study group for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
