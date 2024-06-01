Matthias Lechthaler
“Found my calling in gastronomy”
Matthias Lechthaler has fulfilled a dream by opening his own café. He has been running the "Unterberger" in Feldkirch since April.
A quick espresso in the morning, meeting friends or a cozy beer after work - for many people, their favorite café is their extended living room. Neo-restaurateur Matthias Lechthaler also wants to create a meeting place with Café Unterberger in Feldkirch.
After a tragic bereavement, the popular city center café stood empty. However, a new tenant was soon found, who will remain true to the original concept as an "espresso bar". Matthias Lechthaler from Gantschier is no stranger to gastronomy. Until now, however, he has been more at home on the business side. "But my parents had a restaurant business and I always had points of contact with the industry." At Café Unterberger, he can realize his idea of a small restaurant - with a personal touch. And it seems to be going down well: "The guests have welcomed us with open arms," he enthuses.
Atmosphere and good conversations
It's the proximity to the guests that appeals to the 47-year-old: "You meet interesting people from all walks of life away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life." And so it is not least the good conversation in a pleasant atmosphere that attracts people to the "Unterberger": there is no loud disco music in the evening, but instead a select glass of wine or a fine Prosecco. The fact that Lechthaler has a passion for fine wines fits perfectly into the overall concept.
We have some regular guests who come to us several times a day - we are like an extended living room.
Matthias Lechthaler
However, the main role in an espresso bar is played by the coffee. "It was a long journey until we found the right partner," reports the neo-restaurateur. Instead of big brands, you now find perfectly matched beans from the roasting plant in Dornbirn. "I'm delighted that the espresso is well received by my critical regulars," jokes Matthias with relief.
Respectful interaction is important
While restaurants are closing elsewhere and restaurateurs are complaining about staff shortages, there are still people like Lechthaler who are finding their calling in the restaurant trade. "I am optimistic. If you like something and make an effort, success will follow." Despite this positive attitude, the young restaurateur also has to contend with the current challenges in the industry. For example, his guests also keep a very close eye on how much an espresso or an eighth of white wine costs. "The restaurant industry is often portrayed as a driver of inflation, but we are actually forced to react to the price developments of our suppliers." In addition, the after-effects of the pandemic are still being felt: "People don't go out as often as they used to and prefer to stay in private."
After all, unlike many of his colleagues, his search for staff went smoothly: "I was lucky and was able to put together a great team in a short space of time!" The Montafon native believes that the staff shortage in gastronomy is partly home-made: "Appreciation and treating people as equals are very important. Unfortunately, this is not always practiced." Lechthaler shows how it can work: He tries to respond to the needs of his employees with fixed duty rosters and is also happy to hand over responsibility: "You can motivate young people in particular by giving them confidence."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
