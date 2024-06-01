“Found my calling in gastronomy”

While restaurants are closing elsewhere and restaurateurs are complaining about staff shortages, there are still people like Lechthaler who are finding their calling in the restaurant trade. "I am optimistic. If you like something and make an effort, success will follow." Despite this positive attitude, the young restaurateur also has to contend with the current challenges in the industry. For example, his guests also keep a very close eye on how much an espresso or an eighth of white wine costs. "The restaurant industry is often portrayed as a driver of inflation, but we are actually forced to react to the price developments of our suppliers." In addition, the after-effects of the pandemic are still being felt: "People don't go out as often as they used to and prefer to stay in private."