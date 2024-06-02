“The garden is an extended living space”

She didn't really want to go back to school after her compulsory schooling, but on the advice of her teacher, she attended the five-year horticultural school in Vienna. There she passed the master craftsman's examination and gained experience in nurseries and flower stores. In 2011, at the tender age of 26, she then opened her own store under the name "Blatt und Blüte" (Leaves and Blossoms), which has now been operating in Gratwein-Straßengel for 13 years. What the florist finds particularly exciting about her daily work in and with nature is the dependence on the seasons. "We have the snow roses in winter and the tulips in spring. Not everything is always available and that's a good thing."