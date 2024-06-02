Florist informs
“The garden is an extended living space”
Watering, fertilizing, pruning: Styrian gardening expert Beate Gugatschka knows how to get your own green haven of peace ready for the summer. In an interview with "Steirerkrone", she reveals her five best tips.
The gardening season has long since started for all amateur and professional gardeners, the plant kingdom is blooming and humming. Whether home-grown fruit and vegetables or colorful flowers - now is the time to make the most of nature. We asked passionate florist and garden expert Beate Gugatschka from Gratwein-Straßengel how to turn your garden into a blooming oasis and a real feel-good place.
1. supporting plants with natural products
Regular fertilization is essential. Both in the garden and on the balcony. The expert recommends using organic products: "You should really stick to the organic line." According to Gugatschka, most garden lovers generally fertilize too little. "We can't live on air and love alone. It's the same with plants," says the master florist. It is best to work with slow-release fertilizer - once in spring and once in June. So now is just the right time!
She also takes a natural approach to pests such as aphids. Gugatschka's motto is: work with your own garden. "I am a gardener who goes with nature, so I try to involve the inhabitants of the garden. If the louse infestation is not too severe and the plant is not damaged, then I leave the animals on the plants. The tits and sparrows need the aphids for their brood. In nature, everything is connected and makes sense in a cycle."
2. pay attention to moderation and timing when watering
Plants that are planted now need to be watered more heavily. Plants that were planted in spring no longer need quite as much water. In principle, all newly planted plants need to be watered for the first few months, emphasizes the flower expert. When watering, the following applies: water the root area and avoid the flowers and leaves as much as possible. The best time to water is usually early in the morning. On particularly hot days, the watering can can also be pulled out again in the evening.
3. don't be afraid to prune
Roses and lavender should and may be pruned. "I think most amateur gardeners are afraid of pruning, even though it's so important," says Gugatschka. There are only a few plants that don't like being pruned at all. These include woody plants with picturesque growth. However, the majority of plants need the right pruning in order to develop their full splendor.
4. choosing the right plants for the balcony
Your own balcony or terrace can be seen as mini-spaces that need to be used efficiently. Many things are possible. A snack garden with columnar fruit, for example, is a good idea. It is important to remember that the pot size must be adapted to the plant size. Strawberries can manage with smaller pots than columnar fruit. Salads and radishes can also be grown in small pots. Spinach, peas, herbs and kohlrabi also feel at home on the balcony. Basically, anything that doesn't need a lot of root space can be grown in pots.
You can create a real little garden paradise on your balcony or patio.
Beate Gugatschka
With their magnificent colors and wonderful fragrance, flowering plants also look particularly beautiful on the patio: David Austin roses, for example, are ideal for this. They bloom more often in summer and do not grow too large. Lavender is easy to care for and undemanding, and also guarantees a good fragrance. Flowering perennials such as coneflowers and cranesbills can also be planted.
5. optimal containers are essential
Hardy containers for hardy plants are a must on the balcony. The containers must also be stable. Particularly on roof terraces, it is important to consider the statics carefully and include them in the planning of the mini garden. To prevent the plants from drowning in water, a drainage hole and drainage for the pots should not be forgotten. Another practical tip from the expert: "I always place a piece of fleece over the drainage hole, then stones or Leca balls (expanded clay), then another piece of fleece and only then the soil." According to Gugatschka, the balcony can also become a true garden paradise. Now nothing stands in the way of gardening!
Styrian Beate Gugatschka has been fascinated by the world of plants from an early age. "Even as a child, I knew that I wanted to work in floristry and horticulture later on," she says in an interview with the "Krone". This was already apparent when she sold self-picked bouquets of meadow flowers at her aunt's inn at kindergarten age. "Apparently, I started thinking like an entrepreneur very early on," jokes the florist.
When I was little, I couldn't eat an apple or pear without inserting the core afterwards and meticulously documenting how quickly it grew, when it sprouted and how big it became.
Beate Gugatschka, Meisterfloristin
She didn't really want to go back to school after her compulsory schooling, but on the advice of her teacher, she attended the five-year horticultural school in Vienna. There she passed the master craftsman's examination and gained experience in nurseries and flower stores. In 2011, at the tender age of 26, she then opened her own store under the name "Blatt und Blüte" (Leaves and Blossoms), which has now been operating in Gratwein-Straßengel for 13 years. What the florist finds particularly exciting about her daily work in and with nature is the dependence on the seasons. "We have the snow roses in winter and the tulips in spring. Not everything is always available and that's a good thing."
Personal advice and support in horticulture are very important to Gugatschka. "I think every garden has its own personality and should suit the garden owner. Of course, I bring my own style to the consultation, but it's important to me that the customer's wishes and tastes are reflected," says Gugatschka. According to the plant expert, it is also important to remember that not everything is possible in every garden. Whether it's a snack garden, raised beds or shade trees - Gugatschka has a beautiful solution for every wish.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.