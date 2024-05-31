Gift from Bieber
Hailey’s new mega bling was so incredibly expensive
Hailey and Justin Bieber currently have plenty of reason to celebrate. Not only are the couple expecting their first child, but they have also renewed their wedding vows. And to mark the occasion, the model received a very special gift from her loved one.
Hailey Bieber's fans looked on in awe when the 27-year-old presented her new mega bling in a picture gallery a few days ago. It now sparkles hugely on her ring finger. A gift from Hailey's sweetheart Justin, of course.
Diamond ring cost 1.4 million dollars
Rumor has it that he put the not exactly discreet jewel on his sweetheart's finger during a romantic ceremony in Hawaii, where the couple renewed their wedding vows. And Justin really didn't let himself down when choosing the piece of jewelry.
In the last picture in the Instagram gallery below, Hailey Bieber shows off her new mega bling:
While Hailey's original engagement ring, which she now wears on the little finger of her right hand, is said to have cost around 600,000 US dollars, the new ring is probably worth a whopping 1.4 million dollars. Gemologist Tenishia McSweeney from Prestige Pawnbrokers - who appears on Channel 4's Posh Pawn show - told the Daily Mail.
"Assuming Justin has opted for the finest color and clarity grades, which seems more yellow in comparison given her previous engagement ring, which is great in its own right and is now worn on her pinky, and with the size appearing to be around 10 carats, the ring would cost at least $1.4 million," she said.
Practical reasons for swapping rings
In addition to her new mega bling, Hailey also wore a wedding band that matches her husband Justin's ring. Luxury jeweler Tiffany revealed that they designed the couple's Forever rings, which feature a ring set with diamonds all around.
Meanwhile, Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds, who has not worked on any of the Biebers' rings, told "Page Six Style" that there may be a practical reason for Hailey's ring change.
"Hailey's pregnancy will cause her fingers to swell, which means her original engagement ring will feel tight on her finger," Taylor said - adding, "As a temporary measure, she put it on her pinky on the opposite hand, where it will fit better for the last few months of her pregnancy."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
