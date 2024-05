The simple calculation: win yourself and hope

The calculation is as simple as it is difficult to implement: Draßburg must win at home against Wr. Viktoria on Friday and their rivals Mauerwerk (at Neusiedl) and Ardagger (at TWL Elektra) must not win at the same time. Only then will the Burgenland team continue to play in the Regionalliga Ost next season. "The team definitely wants to do everything in our power," says sporting director Peter Bauer - who is naturally speculating on Neusiedl's support. "What the Viennese can do, we Burgenlanders have been able to do for a long time," he alludes to Elektra's loss to Mauerwerk last week.