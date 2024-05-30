Absolute ban on alcohol?
Tough rules against Mallorca tourists
The popular tourist island of Mallorca has had enough! Thousands of residents are protesting against the high number of vacationers. The mayor now wants to take action - including a ban on alcohol.
The mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, wants to take stronger action against mass tourism on Mallorca. To this end, he has now presented a series of measures, some of which are quite tough. However, he needs the approval of other authorities for many of them.
The conservative politician wants to implement his proposal to ban new guest beds in private vacation rentals immediately. He can also single-handedly introduce higher penalties for establishments that cause excessive pollution.
Mayor needs the okay from island council & co.
The situation is different for most of his other demands. In order to limit the number of holidaymakers, rental cars, cruise ships and vacation apartments, he needs the approval of the island council.
The Balearic government or even the Spanish central government in Madrid must also agree to double the fees for cruise holidaymakers, limit the number of tourists on city tours, restrict the access of rental cars to the city center, increase the presence of the local and national police and impose an absolute ban on alcohol.
Video causes head shaking
In the meantime, a video that has now emerged is causing a shake of the head. After a risky maneuver on the freeway in April, an islander chased the rental car of two Britons. They tried in vain to get away from him - sometimes even in reverse.
The pursuing driver rammed into the holidaymakers, gave them the middle finger and sped off. The police have already tracked down the driver and reported him to the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.