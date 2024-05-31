Life in the dynasty
The legacy of the “nonna” Ferragamo
The "Krone" spoke to Salvatore and Riccardo Ferragamo about living and working for one of the most famous brands in the world, Austria and the (extended) family.
In a family consisting of 27 cousins (plus their children), there are definitely rules for harmonious coexistence.
With the Ferragamos, these are clearly defined: Those who train themselves accordingly are allowed to let their own talents determine their path in the family empire. This is how Riccardo Ferragamo came to follow in the footsteps of his pioneering grandfather, who once made the fashion brand famous worldwide. Salvatore, on the other hand, dedicated himself to wine production in Tuscany: "Il Borro", a historic village in a picturesque setting, is his pride and joy. Between vineyards and olive groves, it's a fantastic place to spend a vacation - "the complete Tuscan experience," he told us in an interview.
Not only on business in Austria
Both still live in the provincial capital of Florence, but they still have a special relationship with Austria. "It's my second home. My wife is from Graz and I have three Italian-Austrian children," laughed Salvatore Ferragamo. His fashion designer cousin, meanwhile, raved about the local clientele: "They appreciate good craftsmanship and are in love with detail."
But the "Krone" wanted to take a look behind the scenes and asked: How do you maintain peace and harmony in such a dynasty? "You have to accept that you don't always agree with everything. You have to take advantage of everyone's different perspectives and, of course, not turn problems at work into family problems."
But the real secret was - of course - "la nonna". The grandmother, who died in 2018, was like the "glue" of the family, the two recalled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
