The legacy of the “nonna” Ferragamo

With the Ferragamos, these are clearly defined: Those who train themselves accordingly are allowed to let their own talents determine their path in the family empire. This is how Riccardo Ferragamo came to follow in the footsteps of his pioneering grandfather, who once made the fashion brand famous worldwide. Salvatore, on the other hand, dedicated himself to wine production in Tuscany: "Il Borro", a historic village in a picturesque setting, is his pride and joy. Between vineyards and olive groves, it's a fantastic place to spend a vacation - "the complete Tuscan experience," he told us in an interview.