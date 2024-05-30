Games in Stockholm
These are Austria’s opponents at the 2025 World Championships
Following the convincing World Championships in the Czech Republic, Austria's ice hockey team has been drawn for its group opponents for next year's World Championships in Sweden and Denmark!
The ÖEHV team will face hosts Sweden, Canada, Finland, Latvia, Slovakia, France and promoted Slovenia in Stockholm in May 2025. "Just like at this World Championship, we are in the nominally more difficult group in 2025 compared to the other group. Our goal is to be successful against France and Slovenia and try to score points against the top nations again," said Head Coach Roger Bader.
Strong tenth place at the World Championships in Prague
Stockholm will also host two quarter-finals, all semi-finals, the match for third place and the final. Another venue is Herning, where defending champions the Czech Republic and runners-up Switzerland, as well as co-hosts Denmark, Germany, the USA, Norway, Kazakhstan and newly promoted Hungary, will play for a place in the quarter-finals.
Tickets for the title fights in Scandinavia from May 9 to 25, 2025 will be on sale from October 3. At the World Championships in Prague, team boss Bader's squad finished in a strong tenth place and only just missed out on a place in the quarter-finals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
