Attendees gossiped

Ferguson was shocked by Cannes outrage

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 11:24

Sarah Ferguson was shocked when the crowd at the amfAR charity gala at the Cannes Film Festival last week gossiped during her speech.

comment0 Kommentare

The 64-year-old philanthropist and author, who was married to Prince Andrew, 64, was a special guest at the May 23 party and was there to shine a spotlight on the brilliant scientists behind AIDS research and HIV prevention.

A painting of the late Queen Elizabeth II - Sarah's former mother-in-law - was auctioned off for more than £400,000 for charity, but Sarah was forced to berate the rowdy guests, accusing them of only being there to "party" and not to applaud the outstanding work.

Those present did not react
In a clip from the event shared by model Heidi Klum in her story section, Sarah, Duchess of York, told them to "stop, stop, stop" and pay attention, but they didn't respond at all.

"Let's make planets better"
Fergie admonished the audience: "Quiet, because the incredible person Simon de Pury has done an amazing job tonight, this is extraordinary, and all I want to say to everyone in this room is stop, stop, stop. Did you see me remove the microphone because you're all saying, I want to go, because where's the next party? What do you want us to do next? But what I want to say is why are we here? What does the future look like and why aren't we making our planet better for the youth of tomorrow?"

Ferguson then said, "I'm so sorry we've completely destroyed your planet, but thank you to amfAR and these people of scientific brilliance."

"Family unity" is the key
Earlier in the day, she spoke about the importance of "family unity" when asked how she was helping to support King Charles, 75, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, through their cancer treatments.

Ferguson, who has had to face cancer twice herself but was given the "all-clear" each time, told People: "I think family unity is key. I think the key to life is that we all support each other. And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness for yourself and forgiveness for others."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

