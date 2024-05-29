Millie was "stunning"
Jon Bon Jovi reveals sweet wedding details
Yes, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are married! Jon Bon Jovi has now officially confirmed it. And he also shared some sweet details about his son's wedding to the "Stranger Things" beauty.
It was already reported at the weekend that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi had tied the knot. However, the official confirmation did not come from the bride and groom themselves, but from the groom's proud father. In an interview with the BBC's "The One Show" on Tuesday, Jon Bon Jovi couldn't stop gushing about the wedding.
"They're doing great, they feel absolutely fantastic," the 62-year-old rocker revealed about the newlyweds.
Bon Jovi didn't reveal exactly when his son Jake and daughter-in-law Millie said yes, but he did let a few details slip: "It was a very small wedding with the family and the bride looked stunning and Jake is as happy as can be."
At the end of last week, it was revealed that the 20-year-old actress and her 22-year-old beau had married quietly and secretly around a week ago. As an insider revealed to the US Sun, the couple are also planning "a bigger ceremony in the US later in the year".
Brown wanted a private wedding
Millie Bobby Brown had already revealed in an interview with "WWD" last year that she wanted to keep her wedding as private as possible. There are "moments in life that you only experience once", the actress explained at the time.
And that's why it "just feels unnatural to me when all eyes and opinions are on you. That's why I think it's important to keep these small, precious moments in life all to yourself."
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi had been engaged since April 2023. At the end of last week, the couple were first spotted shopping in the Hamptons with wedding rings on their fingers.
